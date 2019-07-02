UFC Minneapolis Medical Suspensions: Two Fighters Face Extended Sit

With every decision comes a consequence and for those fighters who took part in the battle at UFC Minneapolis, it’s their time to face those consequences in the form of medical suspensions.
Francis Ngannou vs. Junior dos Santos in a heavyweight bout served as the main event. In the co-headliner, Demian Maia vs. Anthony Rocco Martin in a flyweight bout took place.
Demian Maia vs. Anthony Rocco Martin in a welterweight bout, Vinc Pichel vs. Roosevelt Robertson in a lightweight bout, and Paul Craig vs. Alonzo Menifield in a light heavyweight bout rounded out the main card.
UFC Minneapolis Medical Suspensions
Some of the more notable suspensions include Maurice Greene and Vinicius Moreira out for potentially six months. Ngannou is out for two weeks while JDS is out for 45 days.
Here are the entire medical suspensions, courtesy of MMA Fighting:
Francis Ngannou: 14-day mandatory rest period
Junior dos Santos: 45-day medical suspension
Jussier Formiga: 45-day medical suspension
Joseph Benavidez: 30-day medical suspension
Demian Maia: 14-day mandatory rest period
Anthony Rocco Martin: 14-day mandatory rest period
Roosevelt Roberts: 14-day mandatory rest period
Vinc Pichel: 14-day mandatory rest period
Drew Dober: 14-day mandatory rest period
Marco Polo Reyes: 45-day medical suspension
Alonzo Menifield: 14-day mandatory rest period
Paul Craig: 90-day medical suspension
Ricardo Ramos: 14-day mandatory rest period
Journey Newson: 30-day medical suspension
Eryk Anders: 14-day mandatory rest period
Vinicius Moreira: 180-day medical suspension (60-day minimum, requires clear CT scan)
Jared Gordon: 30-day medical suspension
Dan Moret: 30-day medical suspension
Dalcha Lungiambula: 14-day mandatory rest period
Dequan Townsend: 45-day medical suspension
Emily Whitmire: 14-day mandatory rest period
Amanda Ribas: 14-day mandatory rest period
Maurice Greene: 180-day medical suspension (30-day minimum, requires x-rays)
Junior Albini: 45-day medical suspension
UFC Minneapolis (also known as UFC on ESPN 3) took place on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The main card aired on ESPN at 9 p.m. ET and the preliminary card on ESPN at 6 p.m. ET.