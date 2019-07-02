UFC Minneapolis Medical Suspensions: Two Fighters Face Extended Sit

With every decision comes a consequence and for those fighters who took part in the battle at UFC Minneapolis, it’s their time to face those consequences in the form of medical suspensions.

Francis Ngannou vs. Junior dos Santos in a heavyweight bout served as the main event. In the co-headliner, Demian Maia vs. Anthony Rocco Martin in a flyweight bout took place.

Demian Maia vs. Anthony Rocco Martin in a welterweight bout, Vinc Pichel vs. Roosevelt Robertson in a lightweight bout, and Paul Craig vs. Alonzo Menifield in a light heavyweight bout rounded out the main card.

UFC Minneapolis Medical Suspensions

Some of the more notable suspensions include Maurice Greene and Vinicius Moreira out for potentially six months. Ngannou is out for two weeks while JDS is out for 45 days.

Here are the entire medical suspensions, courtesy of MMA Fighting:

Francis Ngannou: 14-day mandatory rest period

Junior dos Santos: 45-day medical suspension

Jussier Formiga: 45-day medical suspension

Joseph Benavidez: 30-day medical suspension

Demian Maia: 14-day mandatory rest period

Anthony Rocco Martin: 14-day mandatory rest period

Roosevelt Roberts: 14-day mandatory rest period

Vinc Pichel: 14-day mandatory rest period

Drew Dober: 14-day mandatory rest period

Marco Polo Reyes: 45-day medical suspension

Alonzo Menifield: 14-day mandatory rest period

Paul Craig: 90-day medical suspension

Ricardo Ramos: 14-day mandatory rest period

Journey Newson: 30-day medical suspension

Eryk Anders: 14-day mandatory rest period

Vinicius Moreira: 180-day medical suspension (60-day minimum, requires clear CT scan)

Jared Gordon: 30-day medical suspension

Dan Moret: 30-day medical suspension

Dalcha Lungiambula: 14-day mandatory rest period

Dequan Townsend: 45-day medical suspension

Emily Whitmire: 14-day mandatory rest period

Amanda Ribas: 14-day mandatory rest period

Maurice Greene: 180-day medical suspension (30-day minimum, requires x-rays)

Junior Albini: 45-day medical suspension

UFC Minneapolis (also known as UFC on ESPN 3) took place on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The main card aired on ESPN at 9 p.m. ET and the preliminary card on ESPN at 6 p.m. ET.