UFC Minneapolis Post-Fight Press Conference Live Stream

The UFC Minneapolis post-fight press conference will be live once the action concludes.

Tonight (June 29), UFC Minneapolis takes place inside the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. In the headliner, heavyweights Francis Ngannou and Junior dos Santos will collide. UFC Minneapolis’ co-main event will see Joseph Benavidez go one-on-one with Jussier Formiga in a rematch. Welterweight action between Demian Maia and Anthony Rocco Martin will also be featured on the main card.

The fighters from both the main and co-main events are expected to attend the post-fight press conference barring any hospital visits. Of course anyone else on the card who has a breakout performance could also attend the presser.

MMA News will be providing live coverage of the UFC Minneapolis card. Be sure to check back here for the post-fight presser with a tentative start time of 12:15 a.m. ET.

Let us know your big takeaways once the UFC Minneapolis post-fight press conference.