UFC Minneapolis Reebok Fighter Payouts: Benavidez & Maia Top List

UFC Minneapolis is in the books, and now it’s time for Reebok to pay the fighters their sponsorship money.

UFC Minneapolis (also known as UFC on ESPN 3) took place on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The main card aired on ESPN at 9 p.m. ET and the preliminary card on ESPN at 6 p.m. ET.

Francis Ngannou vs. Junior dos Santos in a heavyweight bout served as the main event. In the co-headliner, Demian Maia vs. Anthony Rocco Martin in a flyweight bout took place.

Rounding out the six bout main card was Demian Maia vs. Anthony Rocco Martin in a welterweight bout, Vinc Pichel vs. Roosevelt Robertson in a lightweight bout, and Paul Craig vs. Alonzo Menifield in a light heavyweight bout.

The full payouts include the following, courtesy of MMA Junkie:

Francis Ngannou: $10,000 def. Junior Dos Santos: $15,000

Joseph Benavidez: $20,000 def. Jussier Formiga: $10,000

Demian Maia: $20,000 def. Anthony Rocco Martin: $10,000

Roosevelt Roberts: $3,500 def. Vinc Pichel: $5,000

Drew Dober: $10,000 def. Marco Polo Reyes: $5,000

Alonzo Menifield: $3,500 def. Paul Craig: $5,000

Ricardo Ramos: $4,000 def. Journey Newson: $3,500

Eryk Anders: $5,000 def. Vinicius Moreira: $3,500

Jared Gordon: $4,000 def. Dan Moret: $3,500

Dalcha Lungiambula: $3,500 def. Dequan Townsend: $3,500

Amanda Ribas: $3,500 def. Emily Whitmire: $4,000

Maurice Greene: $3,500 def. Junior Albini: $4,000