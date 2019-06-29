UFC Minneapolis Results: Francis Ngannou vs. Junior dos Santos

UFC Minneapolis went down tonight (Sat. June 29, 2019) from the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The world’s leading mixed martial arts (MMA) promotion compiled an excellent card for fight fans to enjoy. It’s headlined by a meeting between Francis Ngannou and Junior dos Santos.
It’s certain to have a great night of fights from Minneapolis. Check out MMA News’ UFC Minneapolis results below:
Main Card
Heavyweight bout: Francis Ngannou vs. Junior dos Santos
Round 1:
Round 2:
Round 3:
Round 4:
Round 5:
Official Result:
- Flyweight bout: Joseph Benavidez vs. Jussier Formiga
- Welterweight bout: Demian Maia vs. Anthony Rocco Martin
- Lightweight bout: Vinc Pichel vs. Roosevelt Roberts
- Lightweight bout: Drew Dober vs. Marco Polo Reyes
- Light heavyweight bout: Paul Craig vs. Alonzo Menifield
Preliminary Card
- Bantamweight bout: Journey Newson vs. Ricardo Ramos
- Light heavyweight bout: Eryk Anders vs. Vinicius Moreira
- Lightweight bout: Jared Gordon vs. Dan Moret
- Light heavyweight bout: Dalcha Lungiambula vs. Pannie Kianzad
- Women’s strawweight bout: Amanda Ribas vs. Emily Whitmire
- Heavyweight bout: Junior Albini vs. Maurice Greene
**Keep refreshing for live results**