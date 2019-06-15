UFC Minneapolis: Sergio Pettis Out of Ricardo Ramos Bout

Sergio Pettis has pulled out of his fight against Ricardo Ramos for UFC Minneapolis for an undisclosed reason, leaving 12-2 Ricardo Ramos currently without an opponent. UFC Minneapolis takes place in only two weeks on June 29, but the UFC has been known to pull together short-notice replacements in tighter windows than this. As of this writing, though, there is no word on who will be Pettis’s replacement.

Sergio Pettis is yet to compete in 2019, with his last bout occurring in December of 2018 in a loss in his UFC bantamweight debut to Rob Font. Pettis’s hopes of making a strong second impression in his new home will now have to wait for an unspecified period of time.

As for Ricardo Ramas, he is no stranger to winning in the UFC’s bantamweight division, with a promotional record of 3-1. That said, he did find himself on the losing end for the first time in his UFC career to Said Nurmagomedov via TKO in February. It is not yet confirmed if Ramos will remain on the card, but that appears to be the expectation.

UFC Minneapolis (UFC on ESPN 3) takes place June 29 from inside Target Center, airing on ESPN. With the cancellation of this bantamweight bout, the updated card for the event is as follows:

Main Card:

Francis Ngannou vs. Junior Dos Santos

Joseph Benavidez vs. Jussier Formiga

Demian Maia vs. Anthony Rocco Martin

Drew Dober vs. Marco Polo Reyes

Vinc Pichel vs. Roosevelt Robertsv

Paul Craig vs. Alonzo Menifield

Preliminary Card:

Ricardo Ramos vs. opponent TBA

Eryk Anders vs. Vinicius Moreira

Jordan Griffin vs. TBA

Jared Gordon vs. Dan Moret

Justin Ledet vs. Dalcha Lungiambula

Amanda Ribas vs. Emily Whitmire

Junior Albini vs. Maurice Greene

