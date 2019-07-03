UFC Minneapolis Brings In Solid Viewership Average

The average viewership number for UFC Minneapolis is here.

UFC Minneapolis took place inside the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota on June 29. This was the UFC’s 15th event on an ESPN platform with three being on the major network and 12 taking place on ESPN+. This does not include pay-per-view prelims, which have aired on ESPN.



UFC Minneapolis Viewership

UFC Minneapolis wasn’t going up against stiff competition like UFC Philadelphia was. This was evident in the main card’s average viewership, which was 1,091,000 (via MMAFighting.com). Viewership peaked at the main event with 1,247,000 viewers. Only baseball on FOX was able to top UFC Minneapolis on Saturday, scooping up 2,173,000 viewers.

Francis Ngannou shared the Octagon with Junior dos Santos in UFC Minneapolis’ headliner. It took Ngannou just one minute and 11 seconds to put dos Santos away via TKO. “The Predator” snagged a $50,000 bonus check for “Performance of the Night.” UFC Minneapolis’ co-main event saw Joseph Benavidez finish Jussier Formiga in a rematch via second-round TKO. Benavidez also earned a bonus.

If you missed any of the UFC Minneapolis action, peep the homepage or use our search function. We’ve got you covered with results, highlights, and post-fight tidbits.

Are you surprised by the strong UFC Minneapolis viewership numbers?