UFC Moncton Bonuses, Live Gate & Attendance Revealed

The UFC Moncton bonuses, live gate and attendance have been released.

Last night (Oct. 27), UFC Moncton took place inside the Avenir Centre in Moncton, New Brunswick, Canada. Headlining the card was a light heavyweight bout between Anthony Smith and Volkan Oezdemir. The “Lionheart” earned a submission victory over “No Time.” Smith took home an extra $50,000 for “Performance of the Night.”

Don Madge earned a sensational knockout victory over Te Edwards. Madge rocked Edwards with a head kick and following that up with another for the devastating finish just 14 seconds into the second stanza. Madge also earned himself a “Performance of the Night” bonus.

The two fighters who took home “Fight of the Night” checks were Nasrat Haqparast and Thibault Gouti. Haqparast was the biggest favorite in the betting odds on the entire card. While he did win his fight, perhaps no one expected Gouti to be as resilient as he was. Despite Haqparast’s relentless pace, Gouti returned fire as well. In the end, it was Haqparast who earned the unanimous decision win but Gouti’s efforts did not go unnoticed.

As far as attendance is concerned, UFC officials announced that the event drew 6,282 fans. The live gate number was $691,957 in Canadian dollars. MMA News has you covered with results, highlights, and post-fight tidbits from UFC Moncton. Be sure to keep checking the homepage for the latest news.

Do you agree with the UFC’s choice of bonus winners?