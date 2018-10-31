UFC Moncton Draws Average Of 531,000 Viewers

Viewership numbers for UFC Moncton have been revealed.

The FOX Sports 1 broadcast drew an average of 531,000 viewers (via MMAFighting.com). The event peaked at 805,000 viewers for the light heavyweight main event between Anthony Smith and Volkan Oezdemir. The prelims on FOX Sports 2 took in 237,000 viewers. The pre-show nabbed 60,000 viewers. This card was held inside the Avenir Centre in Moncton, New Brunswick, Canada.

UFC Moncton’s headliner had potential title implications. Smith was the ninth ranked UFC light heavyweight, while Oezdemir sat at the second position. “No Time” had success in the first two rounds, but Smith weathered the storm and kept firing back. In the third round, Smith was able to get the fight to the ground. Once he took Oezdemir’s back, “Lionheart” locked in the rear-naked choke and forced the tap. This earned Smith a “Performance of the Night” bonus.

Also on the main card was a featherweight clash between Michael Johnson and Artem Lobov. Johnson stepped up on short notice when Zubaira Tukhugov was pulled due to his involvement in the UFC 229 brawl. Johnson ended up winning the fight via unanimous decision.

Misha Cirkunov got back in the win column at UFC Moncton. He nabbed a first-round submission victory over Patrick Cummins. Andre Soukhamthath was also back in action as he shared the Octagon with Jonathan Martinez. Soukhamthath took the bout via unanimous decision. Gian Villante emerged victorious against Ed Herman, while Court McGee scored a decision win over Alex Garcia.

