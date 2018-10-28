UFC Moncton Highlights: Anthony Smith Submits Volkan Oezdemir

Anthony Smith continued his winning ways over Volkan Oezdemir.

The two fighters met in a light heavyweight bout at the UFC Moncton from the Moncton Coliseum in Moncton, New Brunswick, Canada. Although this fight was between two fighters who are known for their striking power, this fight went all the way to the third round. This is where Smith secured the rear-naked choke win. Now, many fight fans believe that he’s next in the line for the winner of Alexander Gustafsson vs. Jon Jones at UFC 232.

Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

"I want a title shot."@LionheartSmith thinks he's earned the next crack at the LHW title. Do you? #UFCMoncton pic.twitter.com/gE4RJv2zOb — UFC (@ufc) October 28, 2018



MMA News is providing ongoing coverage of UFC Moncton. We’ve got you covered with live results, video highlights, and post-fight tidbits.