UFC Moncton Highlights: Calvin Kattar Finishes Chris Fishgold

It didn’t take long for Calvin Kattar to get his hand raised against Chris Fishgold.

The two fighters met in a featherweight bout at the UFC Moncton from the Moncton Coliseum in Moncton, New Brunswick, Canada. Fishgold was popped in the nose by a jab, which was gushing blood. Moments later, Fishgold misses a takedown and then Kattar drops Fishgold with strikes. He pounces with a flurry of ground and pound until the referee steps in.

Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

