UFC Moncton Highlights: Calvin Kattar Finishes Chris Fishgold

It didn’t take long for Calvin Kattar to get his hand raised against Chris Fishgold.

The two fighters met in a featherweight bout at the UFC Moncton from the Moncton Coliseum in Moncton, New Brunswick, Canada. Fishgold was popped in the nose by a jab, which was gushing blood. Moments later, Fishgold misses a takedown and then Kattar drops Fishgold with strikes. He pounces with a flurry of ground and pound until the referee steps in.

Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

Fishgold is wasting no time! He lands early and often here in round 1! #UFCMoncton pic.twitter.com/L9Q9nGeaag — UFC (@ufc) October 28, 2018

HUGE right hand over the top drops Fishgold!@CalvinKattar gets the TKO win in round 1! #UFCMoncton pic.twitter.com/q5vA0c0kFK — UFC (@ufc) October 28, 2018

MMA News is providing ongoing coverage of UFC Moncton. We’ve got you covered with live results, video highlights, and post-fight tidbits.