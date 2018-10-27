UFC Moncton Highlights: Don Madge Scores Head Kick KO Win

Don Madge ruined the coming out party for Te’Jovan Edwards.

The two fighters met in a lightweight bout at the UFC Moncton event from the Moncton Coliseum in Moncton, New Brunswick, Canada. Madge made his promotional debut a special one as he was able to rock Edwards right out of the gate in the first round after a wild exchange. Moving onto the second round and finish of the fight, “The Magic Man” shut the lights off for Edwards, who was coming off a nasty finish on season 2 of Dana White’s Tuesday Nights Contender Series, as he landed a sick head kick knockout to end the fight.

Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

