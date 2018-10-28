UFC Moncton Highlights: Misha Cirkunov Taps Patrick Cummins

Misha Cirkunov made quick work of Patrick Cummins.

The two fighters met in a light heavyweight bout at the UFC Moncton from the Moncton Coliseum in Moncton, New Brunswick, Canada. Cirkunov hurt him early in the round with some strikes but did all of his damage while on the ground. In the middle of the first round, Cirkunov was able to secure a takedown and later locked in the arm-triangle choke in order to be victorious.

Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

