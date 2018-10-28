UFC Moncton Highlights: Sean Strickland Stops Nordine Taleb

Sean Strickland wrapped up the preliminary card portion of UFC’s latest event.

The two fighters met in a welterweight bout at the UFC Moncton from the Moncton Coliseum in Moncton, New Brunswick, Canada. After a solid first round, they moved to the second round where a finish happened. Strickland cracked him with a right to the head and drops him, but Taleb pops right back up. This led to Strickland diving into guard to land a big right hand followed up with some more strikes until the referee jumps in to stop it. Some fight fans could argue that it was a quick stoppage. Either way, the fight is done.

Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

