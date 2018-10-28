UFC Moncton Highlights: Sean Strickland Stops Nordine Taleb

Sean Strickland wrapped up the preliminary card portion of UFC’s latest event.
The two fighters met in a welterweight bout at the UFC Moncton from the Moncton Coliseum in Moncton, New Brunswick, Canada. After a solid first round, they moved to the second round where a finish happened. Strickland cracked him with a right to the head and drops him, but Taleb pops right back up. This led to Strickland diving into guard to land a big right hand followed up with some more strikes until the referee jumps in to stop it. Some fight fans could argue that it was a quick stoppage. Either way, the fight is done.
Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:
The FS2 featured bout is up now!@TNT83MMA takes on @SStricklandMMA at #UFCMoncton pic.twitter.com/b4UnCuIroY
— UFC (@ufc) October 28, 2018
Right hand lands for Strickland and drops Taleb! #UFCMoncton @SStricklandMMA pic.twitter.com/rrweCRvA23
— UFC (@ufc) October 28, 2018
Nice win from @SStricklandMMA #UFCMoncton pic.twitter.com/L0XQmxWGnb
— UFC (@ufc) October 28, 2018
MMA News is providing ongoing coverage of UFC Moncton. We’ve got you covered with live results, video highlights, and post-fight tidbits.