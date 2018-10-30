UFC Moncton Medical Suspensions: Smith & Oezdemir Could Sit For Six Months

The UFC Moncton medical suspensions are in and the event’s headliners have not walked away unscathed.
Anthony Smith and Volkan Oezdemir did battle inside the Avenir Centre in Moncton, New Brunswick, Canada this past Saturday night (Oct. 27). The “Lionheart” won the fight via third-round submission. Both fighters will be suspended for 180 days if they cannot be cleared beforehand.
Sean Strickland and Nordine Taleb also face 180-day sits. Strickland must have his left knee cleared by a doctor if he wants to return early. Meanwhile, Taleb will have to be cleared by an ophthalmologist for an earlier return.
UFC Moncton Medical Suspensions
The rest of the event’s medical suspensions have been revealed. Peep them below (via MMAFighting.com):
Anthony Smith: Suspended 180 days or until cleared by chest x-ray and right hand x-ray; minimum suspension of 30 days no contest, 21 days no contact
Volkan Oezdemir: Suspended 180 days or until cleared by face CT and right ankle x-ray; minimum suspension of 30 days no contest, 21 days no contact
Sean Strickland: Suspended 180 days or until left knee cleared by doctor; minimum suspension of 30 days no contest, 21 days no contact
Nordine Taleb: Suspended 180 days or until cleared by ophthalmologist; minimum suspension of 60 days no contest, 45 days no contact
Nasrat Haqparast: Suspended 180 days or until cleared by left hand x-ray; minimum suspension of 30 days no contest, 21 days no contact
Chris Fishgold: Suspended 180 days or until cleared by right foot x-ray; minimum suspension of 60 days no contest, 45 days no contact
Marcelo Golm: Suspended 180 days or until cleared by right foot x-ray; minimum suspension of 30 days no contest, 21 days no contact
Ed Herman: Suspended 60 days
Gian Villante: Suspended 60 days no contest, 21 days no contact
Thibault Gouti: Suspended 60 days no contest, 45 days no contact
Te Edwards: Suspended 60 days no contest, 45 days no contact
Artem Lobov: Suspended 30 days no contest, 21 days no contact
Jonathan Martinez: Suspended 30 days no contest, 21 days no contact
Court McGee: Suspended 30 days no contest, 21 days no contact
Arjan Bhullar: Suspended 30 days no contest, 21 days no contact
Stevie Ray: Suspended 30 days no contest, 21 days no contact
Jessie Ayari: Suspended 30 days no contest, 21 days no contact
Patrick Cummins: 14-day rest period
Andre Soukhamthath: 14-day rest period
Talita Bernardo: 14-day rest period
