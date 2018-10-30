UFC Moncton Medical Suspensions: Smith & Oezdemir Could Sit For Six Months

The UFC Moncton medical suspensions are in and the event’s headliners have not walked away unscathed.

Anthony Smith and Volkan Oezdemir did battle inside the Avenir Centre in Moncton, New Brunswick, Canada this past Saturday night (Oct. 27). The “Lionheart” won the fight via third-round submission. Both fighters will be suspended for 180 days if they cannot be cleared beforehand.

Sean Strickland and Nordine Taleb also face 180-day sits. Strickland must have his left knee cleared by a doctor if he wants to return early. Meanwhile, Taleb will have to be cleared by an ophthalmologist for an earlier return.

UFC Moncton Medical Suspensions

The rest of the event’s medical suspensions have been revealed. Peep them below (via MMAFighting.com):

Anthony Smith: Suspended 180 days or until cleared by chest x-ray and right hand x-ray; minimum suspension of 30 days no contest, 21 days no contact

Volkan Oezdemir: Suspended 180 days or until cleared by face CT and right ankle x-ray; minimum suspension of 30 days no contest, 21 days no contact

Sean Strickland: Suspended 180 days or until left knee cleared by doctor; minimum suspension of 30 days no contest, 21 days no contact

Nordine Taleb: Suspended 180 days or until cleared by ophthalmologist; minimum suspension of 60 days no contest, 45 days no contact

Nasrat Haqparast: Suspended 180 days or until cleared by left hand x-ray; minimum suspension of 30 days no contest, 21 days no contact

Chris Fishgold: Suspended 180 days or until cleared by right foot x-ray; minimum suspension of 60 days no contest, 45 days no contact

Marcelo Golm: Suspended 180 days or until cleared by right foot x-ray; minimum suspension of 30 days no contest, 21 days no contact

Ed Herman: Suspended 60 days

Gian Villante: Suspended 60 days no contest, 21 days no contact

Thibault Gouti: Suspended 60 days no contest, 45 days no contact

Te Edwards: Suspended 60 days no contest, 45 days no contact

Artem Lobov: Suspended 30 days no contest, 21 days no contact

Jonathan Martinez: Suspended 30 days no contest, 21 days no contact

Court McGee: Suspended 30 days no contest, 21 days no contact

Arjan Bhullar: Suspended 30 days no contest, 21 days no contact

Stevie Ray: Suspended 30 days no contest, 21 days no contact

Jessie Ayari: Suspended 30 days no contest, 21 days no contact

Patrick Cummins: 14-day rest period

Andre Soukhamthath: 14-day rest period

Talita Bernardo: 14-day rest period

Do any of the medical suspensions surprise you?