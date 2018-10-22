UFC Moncton: Oezdemir vs. Smith Preview

The UFC returns with a new event this weekend with their upcoming UFC Moncton show.

UFC Moncton (also known as UFC Fight Night 138) is set to take place on Saturday, October 27, 2018 at Moncton Coliseum in Moncton, New Brunswick, Canada. The main card will air on FOX Sports 1 at 10 p.m. ET while the preliminary card will be split broadcasted on FOX Sports 1 at 8 p.m. ET and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass, at 6:30 p.m. ET.

Volkan Oezdemir vs. Anthony Smith in a light heavyweight bout will serve as the headliner. Michael Johnson vs. Artem Lobov in a featherweight bout will be the co-headliner.

Oezdemir was expected to fight former UFC light heavyweight champion Shogun Rua at UFC Chile then got moved to fight Alexander Gustafsson at UFC 227. However, it later led to the former title contender being pulled from the show. Now, he’s ready to fight again. Oezdemir is looking to get back in the win column and on track to another title shot as he suffered a second-round TKO loss against Daniel Cormier at UFC 220 in January.

On the flip side, Smith is 6-2 while fighting in the UFC and holds wins over the likes of Mauricio Rua, Rashad Evans, and Hector Lombard.

Rounding out the six bout main card is Misha Cirkunov vs. Patrick Cummins in a light heavyweight bout, Andre Soukhamthath vs. Jonathan Martinez in a bantamweight bout, Gian Villante vs. Ed Herman in a light heavyweight bout, and Alex Garcia vs. Court McGee in a welterweight bout.

The Card

MAIN CARD (FOX Sports 1/10 p.m. ET)

Light Heavyweight bout: Volkan Oezdemir vs. Anthony Smith

Featherweight bout: Michael Johnson vs. Artem Lobov

Light Heavyweight bout: Misha Cirkunov vs. Patrick Cummins

Bantamweight bout: Andre Soukhamthath vs. Jonathan Martinez

Light Heavyweight bout: Gian Villante vs. Ed Herman

Welterweight bout: Alex Garcia vs. Court McGee

PRELIMINARY CARD (FOX Sports 1/8 p.m. ET)

Welterweight bout: Nordine Taleb vs. Sean Strickland

Lightweight bout: Thibault Gouti vs. Nasrat Haqparast

Featherweight bout: Calvin Kattar vs. Chris Fishgold

Women’s bout: Bantamweight Sarah Moras vs. Talita Bernardo

PRELIMINARY CARD (UFC Fight Pass/6:30 p.m. ET)

Lightweight bout: Te’Jovan Edwards vs. Don Madge

Heavyweight bout: Arjan Bhullar vs. Marcelo Golm

Lightweight bout: Stevie Ray vs. Jessin Ayari

