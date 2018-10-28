UFC Moncton Reebok Fighter Payouts: Ed Herman Tops List

UFC Moncton is in the books, and now it’s time for Reebok to pay the fighters their sponsorship money.

UFC Moncton (also known as UFC Fight Night 138) took place on Saturday, October 27, 2018 at Moncton Coliseum in Moncton, New Brunswick, Canada. The main card aired on FOX Sports 1 at 10 p.m. ET. The preliminary card was split broadcasted on FOX Sports 1 at 8 p.m. ET and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass, at 6:30 p.m. ET.

Volkan Oezdemir ($4,000) vs. Anthony Smith ($10,000) in a light heavyweight bout served as the headliner. Michael Johnson ($15,000) vs. Artem Lobov ($5,000) in a featherweight bout was the co-headliner.

Rounding out the six bout main card was Misha Cirkunov ($5,000 ) vs. Patrick Cummins ($10,000) in a light heavyweight bout, Andre Soukhamthath ($4,000) vs. Jonathan Martinez ($3,500) in a bantamweight bout, Gian Villante ($15,000) vs. Ed Herman ($20,000) in a light heavyweight bout, and Alex Garcia ($5,000) vs. Court McGee ($10,000) in a welterweight bout.

The full UFC Moncton payouts include the following, courtesy of MMAJunkie:

Anthony Smith: $10,000 def. Volkan Oezdemir: $4,000



Michael Johnson: $15,000 def. Artem Lobov: $5,000



Misha Cirkunov: $5,000 def. Patrick Cummins: $10,000



Andre Soukhamthath: $4,000 def. Jonathan Martinez: $3,500



Gian Villante: $15,000 def. Ed Herman: $20,000



Court McGee: $10,000 def. Alex Garcia: $5,000



Sean Strickland: $5,000 def. Nordine Taleb: $5,000



Thibault Gouti: $5,000 def. Nasrat Haqparast: $3,500



Calvin Kattar: $4,000 Chris Fishgold: $3,500



Talita Bernardo: $3,500 def. Sarah Moras: $4,000



Don Madge: $3,500 def. Te Edwards: $3,500



Arjan Bhullar: $3,500 def. Marcelo Golm: $3,500



Stevie Ray: $5,000 def. Jessin Ayari: $3,500