UFC Moncton Results: Oezdemir vs. Smith

Tonight (Sat. October 27, 2018) the UFC hits Moncton, New Brunswick, Canada for a great night of mixed martial arts (MMA) competition.

UFC Fight Night 138 will be headlined by a light heavyweight collision between Volkon Oezdemir and Anthony Smith. Also, in the co-main event, featherweights Michael Johnson and Artem Lobov will go head-to-head. Another high-profile 205-pound fight will go down when Misha Cirkunov returns against Patrick Cummins.

Main Card:

Light heavyweight: Volkan Oezdemir vs. Anthony Smith

Catchweight (147 pounds): Michael Johnson vs. Artem Lobov

Light heavyweight: Misha Cirkunov vs. Patrick Cummins

Bantamweight: Jonathan Martinez vs. Andre Soukhamthath

Light heavyweight: Ed Herman vs. Gian Villante

Welterweight: Alex Garcia vs. Court McGee

Preliminary Card:

Welterweight: Sean Strickland vs. Nordine Taleb

Lightweight: Thibault Gouti vs. Nasrat Haqparast

Featherweight: Chris Fishgold vs. Calvin Kattar

Chris Fishgold vs. Calvin Kattar Bantamweight: Talita Bernardo vs. Sarah Moras

UFC Fight Pass Exclusive Preliminary Card:

Lightweight: Te Edwards vs. Don Madge

Heavyweight: Arjan Bhullar vs. Marcelo Golm

Lightweight: Jessin Ayari vs. Stevie Ray

**MMA News’ coverage of UFC Moncton begins at 6:30 P.M. ET/Keep refreshing for live updates**