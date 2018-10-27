UFC Moncton Results: Oezdemir vs. Smith

Tonight (Sat. October 27, 2018) the UFC hits Moncton, New Brunswick, Canada for a great night of mixed martial arts (MMA) competition.
UFC Fight Night 138 will be headlined by a light heavyweight collision between Volkon Oezdemir and Anthony Smith. Also, in the co-main event, featherweights Michael Johnson and Artem Lobov will go head-to-head. Another high-profile 205-pound fight will go down when Misha Cirkunov returns against Patrick Cummins.
Check out MMA News’ UFC Moncton results here below. Also, be sure to follow along with us on Twitter @mmanews_com:
Main Card:
- Light heavyweight: Volkan Oezdemir vs. Anthony Smith
- Catchweight (147 pounds): Michael Johnson vs. Artem Lobov
- Light heavyweight: Misha Cirkunov vs. Patrick Cummins
- Bantamweight: Jonathan Martinez vs. Andre Soukhamthath
- Light heavyweight: Ed Herman vs. Gian Villante
- Welterweight: Alex Garcia vs. Court McGee
Preliminary Card:
- Welterweight: Sean Strickland vs. Nordine Taleb
- Lightweight: Thibault Gouti vs. Nasrat Haqparast
- Featherweight: Chris Fishgold vs. Calvin Kattar
- Bantamweight: Talita Bernardo vs. Sarah Moras
UFC Fight Pass Exclusive Preliminary Card:
- Lightweight: Te Edwards vs. Don Madge
- Heavyweight: Arjan Bhullar vs. Marcelo Golm
- Lightweight: Jessin Ayari vs. Stevie Ray
**MMA News’ coverage of UFC Moncton begins at 6:30 P.M. ET/Keep refreshing for live updates**