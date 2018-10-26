UFC Moncton Weigh-in Results: Michael Johnson Misses Weight

The UFC Moncton weigh-ins have concluded and only one fighter missed weight.

UFC Moncton (see preview here) is set to take place tomorrow night (Oct. 27). The action will be held inside the Avenir Centre in Moncton, New Brunswick, Canada. In the main event, light heavyweights Anthony Smith and Volkan Oezdemir will collide. Both men tipped the scales at 205.5 pounds.

The co-headliners will be Artem Lobov and Michael Johnson. While Lobov made weight at 145.5 pounds, Johnson did not and weighed in at 147 pounds. “The Menace” is likely to get some slack as he took the fight on short notice and was off by just one pound. The bout will go on as scheduled.

Everyone else on the card was able to weigh in within the limits. That includes light heavyweights Misha Cirkunov and Patrick Cummins. Their bout will be featured on the main card of UFC Moncton. Cirkunov tipped the scales at 205 pounds, while Cummins clocked in at 205.5 pounds.

Below you will see the rest of the UFC Moncton weigh-in results. Stick with MMA News for live coverage of the event:

Main Card (FS1)

Volkan Oezdemir (205.5) vs. Anthony Smith (205.5)

Michael Johnson (147)* vs. Artem Lobov (145.5)

Misha Cirkunov (205) vs. Patrick Cummins (205.5)

Jonathan Martinez (135) vs. Andre Soukhamthath (136)

Ed Herman (205.5) vs. Gian Villante (205.5)

Alex Garcia (170.5) vs. Court McGee (170.5)

Prelims (FS2)

Sean Strickland (170.5) vs. Nordine Taleb (170.5)

Thibault Gouti (155.5) vs. Nasrat Haqparast (156)

Chris Fishgold (146) vs. Calvin Kattar (146)

Talita Bernardo (133) vs. Sarah Moras (135.5)

Prelims (UFC Fight Pass)

Te Edwards (156) vs. Don Madge (154)

Arjan Bhullar (242) vs. Marcelo Golm (255.5)

Jessin Ayari (155) vs. Stevie Ray (155.5)

*- Michael Johnson missed weight and will forfeit 20 percent of his purse