UFC Moscow Bonuses & Attendance Revealed

The UFC Moscow bonuses and attendance have been released.

UFC Moscow took place inside the CSKA Arena in Moscow, Russia. Headlining the card was a featherweight clash between Zabit Magomedsharipov and Calvin Kattar. After three rounds of action, Magomedsharipov was awarded the unanimous decision victory.

The co-main event saw heavyweight action. Alexander Volkov went one-on-one with Greg Hardy. Hardy stepped up on short notice to replace Junior dos Santos, who was pulled from the card due to a bacterial infection. Volkov scored the unanimous decision win over Hardy.

Taking home $50,000 bonus checks for “Performance of the Night” were Magomed Ankalaev and David Zawada. Ankalaev knocked out Dalcha Lungiambula via front kick, while Zawada submitted Abubakar Nurmagomedov with a triangle choke.

“Fight of the Night” honors went to Magomedsharipov and Kattar. This is Magomedosharipov’s second “Fight of the Night” bonus and Kattar’s second as well.

As far as attendance is concerned, UFC officials announced that the event drew a sellout crowd of 11,305 fans. A live gate number was not announced.

