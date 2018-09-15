UFC Moscow Bonuses, Live Gate & Attendance Revealed

The UFC Moscow bonuses, attendance, and live gate have been released.

Earlier today (Sept. 15), UFC Moscow took place inside Olimpiyskiy Stadium in Moscow, Russia. Headlining the card was a heavyweight bout between Aleksei Oleinik and Mark Hunt. In the end, it was Oleinik who nabbed a first-round submission victory.

The co-main event saw light heavyweights Jan Blachowicz and Nikita Krylov go one-on-one. This was Krylov’s return bout to the UFC, but things didn’t go his way. Blachowicz scored a second-round TKO finish.

UFC Moscow Bonuses

Three “Performance of the Night” bonuses were given and Oleinik’s submission victory over Hunt scored him an extra $50,000. This is Oleinik’s fourth “Performance of the Night” bonus. Joining him is Blachowicz, who brings in his second “Performance of the Night” bonus thanks to his submission win over Krylov. Magomed Ankalaev also took in a “Performance of the Night” bonus after his knockout win over Marcin Prachnio.

“Fight of the Night” honors went to Petr Yan and Jin Soo Son. Yan was riding a wave of momentum as a prospect going into the bout, but Soo Son isn’t one to go down easily. The two did battle for three rounds of exciting action. Yan ended up earning a unanimous decision win.

UFC Moscow Attendance & Live Gate

As far as attendance is concerned, UFC officials announced that the event drew a crowd of 22,603. The live gate was $1.84 million. MMA News has you covered with results, highlights, and post-fight tidbits from UFC Moscow. Be sure to keep checking the homepage for the latest news.

Do you agree with the choice of bonus winners for UFC Moscow?