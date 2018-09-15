UFC Moscow Highlights: Abdurakhimov Beats Arlovski

Andrei Arlovski couldn’t get the job done against Shamil Abdurakhimov.
Abdurakhimov went one-on-one with Arlovski in a main card bout on the UFC Moscow card. Arlovski has now lost two bouts in a row. As for Abdurakhimov, he has now been victorious twice in a row.
Check out highlights of the bout below via UFC’s official Twitter account:
Unloading but Arlovski is not stopping. #UFCMoscow pic.twitter.com/dBnAL6cqGU
— UFC (@ufc) September 15, 2018
🗣 BY UNANIMOUS DECISION… @Shamilabrek! #UFCMoscow pic.twitter.com/XLbHBPSEy8
— UFC (@ufc) September 15, 2018
