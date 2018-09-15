UFC Moscow Highlights: Abdurakhimov Beats Arlovski

Andrei Arlovski couldn’t get the job done against Shamil Abdurakhimov.

Abdurakhimov went one-on-one with Arlovski in a main card bout on the UFC Moscow card. Arlovski has now lost two bouts in a row. As for Abdurakhimov, he has now been victorious twice in a row.

Check out highlights of the bout below via UFC’s official Twitter account:

MMA News is providing ongoing coverage of UFC Moscow. We’ve got you covered with live results, video highlights, and post-fight tidbits