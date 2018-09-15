UFC Moscow Highlights: Ankalev KOs Prachnio Via Head Kick (Video)

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
Magomed Ankalev Moscow highlights
Image screencapped from UFC Fight Pass broadcast

Magomed Ankalev has found himself on the bright side of video highlights.

In the fourth bout of the UFC Moscow prelims airing on UFC Fight Pass, Ankalev went one-on-one with Marcin Prachnio. It didn’t take long for Ankalev to find the sweet spot. Ankalev dropped his opponent with a punch. A devastating head kick had Prachnio dropped again. Ankalev followed up with some ground-and-pound and the fight was called off.

Check out the finish courtesy of the UFC Fight Pass Twitter account:

MMA News is providing ongoing coverage of UFC Moscow. We’ve got you covered with live results, video highlights, and post-fight tidbits.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR