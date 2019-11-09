UFC Moscow Highlights: Anthony Martin Kicks His Way To Decision Victory

Ramazan Emeev vs. Anthony Martin went the distance at UFC Moscow.

The two fighters met in a welterweight bout at the UFC Moscow event from the CSKA Arena in Moscow, Russia that aired on ESPN+.

It was a decent fight that saw both men have their moments as Emeev was looking for the takedowns while Martin was lighting up his legs like it was a national holiday. In the end, the judges gave the win to Martin.

UFC Moscow Results: Zabit Magomedsharipov vs. Calvin Kattar

Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

These two go the distance, decision up next! #UFCMoscow pic.twitter.com/5mHsdAOhni — UFC Canada (@UFC_CA) November 9, 2019

Emeev entered this fight on a seven-fight winning streak with four of those coming under the M1 Challenge banner where he earned a UFC contract. He won all of his UFC fights by decision with the first coming over Sam Alvey in his promotional debut then over Alberto Mina and Stefan Sekulić.

On the flip side, Martin has looked impressive as of late as he ripped off four straight wins. Those victories were over Keita Nakamura, Ryan LaFlare, Jake Matthews, and Sérgio Moraes. That streak stopped when he lost to Demian Maia by decision at the UFC Minneapolis event from the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

MMA News is providing ongoing coverage of UFC Moscow. We’ve got you covered with live results, video highlights, and post-fight tidbits.