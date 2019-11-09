UFC Moscow Highlights: Danny Roberts Scores Spectacular KO Win Over Zelim Imadaev

Zelim Imadaev vs. Danny Roberts ended in fireworks at UFC Moscow.

The two fighters met in a welterweight bout at the UFC Moscow event from the CSKA Arena in Moscow, Russia that aired on ESPN+. Roberts knocked him out with a massive left hook that spun Zelim around in the second round.

UFC Moscow Results: Zabit Magomedsharipov vs. Calvin Kattar

Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

Imadaev won eight straight fights to get signed by the Las Vegas-based promotion. In his UFC debut, he lost to Max Griffin at the UFC 236 pay-per-view event by majority decision.

Roberts entered this fight on a two-fight losing streak. He lost to Claudio Silva by submission at the UFC on ESPN+ 5 event from the O2 Arena in London, England and then to Michel Pereira by KO at the UFC Rochester from the Blue Cross Arena in Rochester, New York on ESPN+ when he ate a flying knee.

MMA News is providing ongoing coverage of UFC Moscow. We’ve got you covered with live results, video highlights, and post-fight tidbits.