UFC Moscow Highlights: David Zawada Taps Abubakar Nurmagomedov

David Zawada tapped out Abubakar Nurmagomedov at UFC Moscow.

The two fighters met in a welterweight bout at the UFC Moscow event from the CSKA Arena in Moscow, Russia that aired on ESPN+. In the first round of this fight, Zawada picked up the triangle choke submission win.

Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

Big time upset! 😯@DavidZawada pulls off the first-round submission against Abubakar Nurmagomedov at #UFCMoscow pic.twitter.com/xwbjt50jxa — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) November 9, 2019

