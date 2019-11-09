UFC Moscow Highlights: David Zawada Taps Abubakar Nurmagomedov

David Zawada tapped out Abubakar Nurmagomedov at UFC Moscow.
The two fighters met in a welterweight bout at the UFC Moscow event from the CSKA Arena in Moscow, Russia that aired on ESPN+. In the first round of this fight, Zawada picked up the triangle choke submission win.
Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:
