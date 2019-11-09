UFC Moscow Highlights: Ed Herman Outstrikes Khadis Ibragimov

Khadis Ibragimov vs. Ed Herman was a striking affair at UFC Moscow.

The two fighters met in a light heavyweight bout at the UFC Moscow event from the CSKA Arena in Moscow, Russia that aired on ESPN+.

For fans of striking without a knockout, this is the fight for you as it was a slugfest that went the distance. The judges gave the decision win to Herman.

UFC Moscow Results: Zabit Magomedsharipov vs. Calvin Kattar

Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

Ibragimov won eight straight fights with many of them coming under the M-1 Challenge banner in order to get signed by the Las Vegas-based promotion. In his UFC debut, he lost to Da Un Jung by third round submission in August.

Herman has been up and down as of late inside of the Octagon by going 2-3 in his previous five fights. He dropped three straight losses to Nikita Krylov, C.B. Dollaway, and Gian Villante. He rebounded with a win over Patrick Cummins by TKO in May.

