UFC Moscow Highlights: Karl Roberson Submits Roman Kopylov With One Eye

Karl Roberson showed heart against Karl Roberson at UFC Moscow.

The two fighters met in a welterweight bout at the UFC Moscow event from the CSKA Arena in Moscow, Russia that aired on ESPN+.

The fight was nearly stopped due to a cut on his eye-lid but it continued. Moments later, Robinson locked in a rear-naked choke for the win.

Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

What eye poke?! 😜@karlbabyk only needs one eye to lock up this rear naked choke at #UFCMoscow pic.twitter.com/ItCT9joc6E — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) November 9, 2019

