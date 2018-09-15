UFC Moscow Highlights: Khabilov Defeats Johnson (Video)

Rustam Khabilov did enough in the eyes of two judges to get past Kajan Johnson.

Earlier today (Sept. 15), Khabilov and Johnson shared the Octagon. While round one went to Johnson and the second stanza was all Khabilov, the third round was crucial. While Johnson had success with the standup in the final round, Khabilov’s late takedown did enough to seal the deal. This was the last fight on Johnson’s current UFC deal.

Check out highlights from the bout courtesy of the UFC’s Twitter account: