UFC Moscow Highlights: Khabilov Defeats Johnson (Video)

Rustam Khabilov did enough in the eyes of two judges to get past Kajan Johnson.
Earlier today (Sept. 15), Khabilov and Johnson shared the Octagon. While round one went to Johnson and the second stanza was all Khabilov, the third round was crucial. While Johnson had success with the standup in the final round, Khabilov’s late takedown did enough to seal the deal. This was the last fight on Johnson’s current UFC deal.
Check out highlights from the bout courtesy of the UFC’s Twitter account:
Unfazed. #UFCMoscow pic.twitter.com/9ib1s3VHSx
How are you scoring this one? #UFCMoscow pic.twitter.com/qzeVB3194w
Agree? #UFCMoscow pic.twitter.com/i4E2V9xcHL
MMA News is providing ongoing coverage of UFC Moscow. We’ve got you covered with live results, video highlights, and post-fight tidbits.