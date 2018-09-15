UFC Moscow Highlights: Kunchenko Earns Decision Over Alves (Video)

Alexey Kunchenko had a successful Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) debut.

Kunchenko went one-on-one with Thiago Alves in the opening main card bout on the UFC Moscow card. Alves had some success with the leg kicks, but Kunchenko ended up landing more strikes. He sealed the deal in the third round as he was able to land some clean shots and even got Alves down to the mat briefly. Alves has now gone 1-4 in his last five outings.

Check out highlights of the bout below via UFC’s official Twitter account:

Another home soil win! Still undefeated for Kunchenko 🇷🇺 #UFCRussia pic.twitter.com/Bmx7Zlnf5i — UFC (@ufc) September 15, 2018

