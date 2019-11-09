UFC Moscow Highlights: Magomed Ankalaev Scores Front Face Kick KO

Magomed Ankalaev had a wild KO win over Dalcha Lungiambula at UFC Moscow.

The two fighters met in a light heavyweight bout at the UFC Moscow event from the CSKA Arena in Moscow, Russia that aired on ESPN+. In the third round, he landed a front face kick then followed it up with strikes to win the fight.



UFC Moscow Results: Zabit Magomedsharipov vs. Calvin Kattar

Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

