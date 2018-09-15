UFC Moscow Highlights: Oleinik Submits Hunt (Video)

Aleksei Oleinik has earned another submission.

Oleinik did battle with Mark Hunt earlier today (Sept. 15). The bout headlined UFC Moscow. Oleinik ate a hard shot in the opening frame, but he avoided serious damage and was able to earn the submission victory. It’s the 47th submission win in the professional mixed martial arts career of Oleinik. Hunt has now gone 1-3, 1 NC in his last five outings.

Peep the highlights of the main event courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

MMA News is providing ongoing coverage of UFC Moscow. We’ve got you covered with live results, video highlights, and post-fight tidbits