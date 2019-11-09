UFC Moscow Highlights: Zabit Magomedsharipov Outlasts Calvin Kattar

Zabit Magomedsharipov vs. Calvin Kattar was exactly what was advertised at UFC Moscow.

The two fighters met in a featherweight bout at the UFC Moscow event on Saturday (November 9th) from the CSKA Arena in Moscow, Russia that aired on ESPN+.

This fight played out just as the UFC had hyped it. While it was a striking affair, it was quite entertaining with both fighters landing some big shots and making their own moments. After three hard-fought rounds, Zabit got the unanimous decision win.

UFC Moscow Results: Zabit Magomedsharipov vs. Calvin Kattar

Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

This fight was originally slated to take place on October 18 at the UFC Boston event but was nixed when Magomedsharipov was removed from the card due to injury on September 13.

Magomedsharipov entered this fight on a 13-fight winning streak. He last fought under the UFC banner back at UFC 235 where he beat Jeremy Stephens by decision. Prior to that fight, he submitted Brandon Davis, beat Kyle Bochniak by decision, and submitted both Sheymon Moraes and Mike Santiago in his promotional debut.

Kattar entered this fight on a two-fight winning streak and was 4-1 inside the Octagon with his lone loss coming to Renato Moicano. In his previous fight, Kattar blitzed Ricardo Lamas his way to victory at the UFC 238 pay-per-view event from the United Center in Chicago, Illinois where he won by TKO.

