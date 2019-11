UFC Moscow Medical Suspensions: Greg Hardy Sidelined For 180 Days

UFC Moscow went down two weeks ago, yet the medical suspensions have just been announced and Greg Hardy has gotten a lengthy sit.

The heavyweight took on Alexander Volkov in the co-main event where he lost the bout by decision. But, during the fight, he sustained a hand injury that will keep him out for 180-days. Four other fighters have also been given a six-month suspension.

Here is the entire UFC Moscow medical suspension list below (acquired via MixedMartialArts.com):