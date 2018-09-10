UFC Moscow: Oleinik vs. Hunt Preview

The UFC returns with a new event this weekend with their UFC Moscow upcoming show.

UFC Moscow (also known as UFC Fight Night 136) is set to take place on Saturday, September 15, 2018 at Olimpiyskiy Arena in Moscow, Russia.

The main card will air on the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass, at 2 p.m. ET while the preliminary card will also air on UFC Fight Pass, at 10:30 a.m. ET.

Mark Hunt vs. Aleksei Oleinik in a heavyweight bout will headline this show while Jan Blachowicz vs. Nikita Krylov in a light heavyweight contest will co-headline.

If you recall, former UFC heavyweight champion Fabricio Werdum was initially set to fight Alexey Oleynik in the main event of UFC Moscow but plans changed once it was revealed that he had to be pulled from the bout after failing a USADA drug test. Now, Hunt is slated to take on the fellow heavyweight at this event after the fight was reported back in May by ESPN.

Oleynik is coming off of an Ezekiel choke victory over Junior Albini at UFC 224 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil and before that, he had won two of his previous three fights.

Rounding out this four bout card is Shamil Abdurakhimov vs. Andrei Arlovski in a heavyweight tilt and Thiago Alves vs. Alexey Kunchenko in a welterweight bout. C.B. Dollaway vs. Khalid Murtazaliev in a middleweight bout will serve as the headliner of the preliminary card.

The Card

Main Card (UFC Fight Pass, 2 p.m. ET)



Heavyweight Bout: Mark Hunt vs. Aleksei Oleinik



Light Heavyweight Bout: Jan Blachowicz vs. Nikita Krylov



Heavyweight Bout: Shamil Abdurakhimov vs. Andrei Arlovski



Welterweight Bout: Thiago Alves vs. Alexey Kunchenko



Preliminary Card (UFC Fight Pass, 10:30 a.m. ET)



Middleweight Bout: C.B. Dollaway vs. Khalid Murtazaliev



Bantamweight Bout: Jin Soo Son vs. Petr Yan



Lightweight Bout: Kajan Johnson vs. Rustam Khabilov



Lightweight Bout: Desmond Green vs. Mairbek Taisumov



Light heavyweight Bout: Magomed Ankalaev vs. Marcin Prachnio



Middleweight Bout: Jordan Johnson vs. Adam Yandiev



Welterweight Bout: Ramazan Emeev vs. Stefan Sekulic



Lightweight Bout: Marab Dvalishvili vs. Terrion Ware

