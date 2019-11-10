UFC Moscow Reebok Fighter Payouts: Ed Herman Tops List

UFC Moscow is in the books, and now it’s time for Reebok to pay the fighters their sponsorship money.

UFC Moscow (also known as UFC on ESPN+ 21) took place on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at CSKA Arena in Moscow, Russia.

The main card aired on ESPN+ at 2 p.m ET. The preliminary card aired on ESPN+ at 11 a.m ET.

Zabit Magomedsharipov vs. Calvin Kattar in a featherweight bout headlined the show. Zabit grabbed the decision win. In the co-headliner, Alexander Volkov vs. Greg Hardy in a heavyweight bout took place that saw Volkov win by decision.

Rounding out the six bout main card was Zelim Imadaev vs. Danny Roberts in a welterweight bout, Khadis Ibragimovvs. Ed Herman in a light heavyweight bout, Ramazan Emeev vs. Anthony Martin in a welterweight bout, and Shamil Gamzatov vs. Klidson Abreu in a light heavyweight bout.

Ed Herman topped the list with $20,000 and followed by Martin and Khabilov with $10,000 each. The full payouts include the following, courtesy of MMAJunkie:

Zabit Magomedsharipov: $5,000 def. Calvin Kattar: $5,000

Alexander Volkov: $5,000 def. Greg Hardy: $4,000

Danny Roberts: $5,000 def. Zelim Imadaev: $3,500

Ed Herman: $20,000 def. Khadis Ibragimov: $3,500

Anthony Rocco Martin: $10,000 def. Ramazan Emeev: $4,000

Shamil Gamzatov: $3,500 def. Klidson Abreu: $3,500

Magomed Ankalaev: $4,000 def. Dalcha Lungiambula: $3,500

Rustam Khabilov: $10,000 def. Sergey Khandozhko: $3,500

Karl Roberson: $5,000 def. Roman Kopylov: $3,500

David Zawada: $3,500 def. Abubakar Nurmagomedov: $3,500

Roosevelt Roberts: $4,000 def. Alexander Yakovlev: $5,000

Pannie Kianzad: $3,500 def. Jessica-Rose Clark: $4,000

Davey Grant: $4,000 def. Grigorii Popov: $3,500