UFC Moscow Reebok Fighter Payouts: Thiago Alves Tops List

UFC Moscow is in the books, and now it’s time for Reebok to pay the fighters their sponsorship money.

Mark Hunt ($15,000) vs. Aleksei Oleinik ($5,000) in a heavyweight bout headlined this show while Jan Blachowicz ($5,000) vs. Nikita Krylov ($5,000) in a light heavyweight contest co-headlined.

Rounding out this four bout card was Shamil Abdurakhimov ($5,000) vs. Andrei Arlovski ($20,000) in a heavyweight tilt and Thiago Alves ($20,000) vs. Alexey Kunchenko ($3,500) in a welterweight bout. C.B. Dollaway ($15,000) vs. Khalid Murtazaliev ($3,500 ) in a middleweight bout served as the headliner of the preliminary card.

UFC Moscow (also known as UFC Fight Night 136) took place on Saturday, September 15, 2018 at Olimpiyskiy Arena in Moscow, Russia.

The main card aired on the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass, at 2 p.m. ET while the preliminary card also aired on UFC Fight Pass, at 10:30 a.m. ET.

The full payouts include the following, courtesy of MMAJunkie:

Mark Hunt: $15,000 def. Aleksei Oleinik: $5,000

Jan Blachowicz: $5,000 def. Nikita Krylov: $5,000

Andrei Arlovski: $20,000 def. Shamil Abdurakhimov: $5,000

Alexey Kunchenko: $3,500 def. Thiago Alves: $20,000

Khalid Murtazaliev: $3,500 def. C.B. Dollaway: $15,000

Petr Yan: $3,500 def. Jin Soo Son: $3,500

Rustam Khabilov: $10,000 def. Kajan Johnson: $5,000

Mairbek Taisumov: $5,000 def. Desmond Green: $4,000

Magomed Ankalaev: $3,500 def. Marcin Prachnio: $3,500

Adam Yandiev: $3,500 def. Jordan Johnson: $4,000

Ramazan Emeev: $3,500 def. Stefan Sekulic: $3,500

Merab Dvalishvili: $3,500 def. Terrion Ware: $4,000