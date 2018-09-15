UFC Moscow Results: Hunt vs. Oleinik

This morning (Sat. September 15, 2018) the UFC makes its debut in Moscow, Russia. Russian mixed martial arts (MMA) fans are in for a real treat today. The show will be main evented by a heavyweight contest between veterans Mark Hunt and Aleksei Oleinik.

In the co-featured bout of the evening, a pair of top-ranked light heavyweights will go to war as Jan Blachowicz and Nikita Krylov battle it out. Former UFC heavyweight champion Andrei Arlovski also returns when he fights Shamil Abdurakhimov.

Check out MMA News’ UFC Moscow results here below! Also be sure to follow along on Twitter @mmanews_com:

Main Card:

Heavyweight: Mark Hunt vs. Aleksei Oleinik

Preliminary Card:

Middleweight: C.B. Dollaway vs. Khalid Murtazaliev

