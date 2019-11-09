UFC Moscow Results: Zabit Magomedsharipov vs. Calvin Kattar

UFC Moscow goes down today (Sat. November 9, 2019) from the CSKA Arena in Moscow, Russia. The world’s leading mixed martial arts (MMA) promotion compiled an excellent card for fight fans to enjoy.

It’s headlined by a meeting between Zabit Magomedsharipov and Calvin Kattar in a featherweight bout.

This fight was originally slated to take place on October 18 at the UFC Boston event but was nixed when Magomedsharipov was removed from the card due to injury on September 13.

Magomedsharipov entered this fight on a 13-fight winning streak. He last fought under the UFC banner back at UFC 235 where he beat Jeremy Stephens by decision. Prior to that fight, he submitted Brandon Davis, beat Kyle Bochniak by decision, and submitted both Sheymon Moraes and Mike Santiago in his promotional debut.

Kattar entered this fight on a two-fight winning streak and was 4-1 inside the Octagon with his lone loss coming to Renato Moicano. In his previous fight, Kattar blitzed Ricardo Lamas his way to victory at the UFC 238 pay-per-view event from the United Center in Chicago, Illinois where he won by TKO.

In the co-headliner, Alexander Volkov vs. Greg Hardy in a heavyweight bout will take place.

Rounding out the six bout main card is Zelim Imadaev vs. Danny Roberts in a welterweight bout, Khadis Ibragimovvs. Ed Herman in a light heavyweight bout, Ramazan Emeev vs. Anthony Martin in a welterweight bout, and Shamil Gamzatov vs. Klidson Abreu in a light heavyweight bout.

Preliminary Card (ESPN+ 11 a.m ET)

Light Heavyweight bout: Magomed Ankalaev vs. Dalcha Lungiambula

Welterweight bout: Rustam Khabilov vs. Sergey Khandozhko

Middleweight bout: Roman Kopylov vs. Karl Roberson

Welterweight bout: Abubakar Nurmagomedov vs. David Zawada

Lightweight bout: Alexander Yakovlev vs. Roosevelt Roberts

Women’s bantamweight bout: Pannie Kianzad vs. Jessica-Rose Clark

Bantamweight bout: Grigorii Popov vs. Davey Grant

