UFC Moscow Weigh-in Results: Everyone Makes Weight

The UFC Moscow weigh-in results are in.

Tomorrow (Nov. 9), UFC Moscow will take place inside CSKA Arena. In the main event, Zabit Magomedsharipov and Calvin Kattar will collide in a featherweight tilt. Both men tipped the scales at 146 pounds, making their headliner official.

In the co-main event, Alexander Volkov will go one-on-one with Greg Hardy. Volkov was set to meet Junior dos Santos, but “Cigano” fell ill due to a nasty bacterial infection. Volkov made weight at 251 pounds, while Hardy clocked in at 265 pounds.

Here are the rest of the UFC Moscow weigh-in results and be sure to stick with MMA News throughout the weekend for live coverage.

Main Card (ESPN+)

Zabit Magomedsharipov (146) vs. Calvin Kattar (146)

Greg Hardy (265) vs. Alexander Volkov (251)

Zelim Imadaev (171) vs. Danny Roberts (170)

Khadis Ibragimov (206) vs. Ed Herman (206)

Anthony Rocco Martin (171) vs. Ramazan Emeev (171)

Shamil Gamzatov (206) vs. Klidson Abreu (206)

Prelims (ESPN+)

Magomed Ankalaev (205) vs. Dalcha Lungiambula (204)

Rustam Khabilov (171) vs. Sergey Khandozhko (171)

Roman Kopylov (185) vs. Karl Roberson (185)

Abubakar Nurmagomedov (170) vs. David Zawada (170)

Alexander Yakovlev (156) vs. Roosevelt Roberts (156)

Pannie Kianzad (136) vs. Jessica-Rose Clark (135)

Grigorii Popov (136) vs. Davey Grant (136)