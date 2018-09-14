UFC Moscow Weigh-in Results: All Main Card Fighters Make Weight

The UFC Moscow weigh-in results are in.

UFC Moscow takes place tomorrow (Sept. 15) inside Olimpiyskiy Stadium in Moscow, Russia. In the main event, Mark Hunt will go one-on-one with Aleksei Oleinik. Both men made weight with Hunt coming in at 265 pounds and Oleinik tipping the scales at 235 pounds.

UFC Moscow Weigh-in Results

In the co-main event, light heavyweights Jan Blachowicz and Nikita Krylov will share the Octagon. They both tipped the scales at 205 pounds. Heavyweights Andrei Arlovski and Shamil Abdurakhimov will throw leather in Moscow. Arlovski weighed in at 244 pounds, while Abdurakhimov clocked in at 256 pounds.

Getting the main card started will be a welterweight battle. Thiago Alves is set to meet Alexey Kunchenko. Alves made weight at 171 pounds, while Kunchenko was able to reach the 170-pound mark. This will be the undefeated Kunchenko’s UFC debut.

Check out the rest of the UFC Moscow weigh-in results below:

Main Card (UFC Fight Pass)

Mark Hunt (265) vs. Aleksei Oleinik (235)

Jan Blachowicz (205) vs. Nikita Krylov (205)

Shamil Abdurakhimov (256) vs. Andrei Arlovski (244)

Thiago Alves (171) vs. Alexey Kunchenko (170)

Prelims (UFC Fight Pass)

C.B. Dollaway (186) vs. Khalid Murtazaliev (185)

Jin Soo Son (137)* vs. Petr Yan (136)

Kajan Johnson (155) vs. Rustam Khabilov (156)

Desmond Green (156) vs. Mairbek Taisumov (161)*

Magomed Ankalaev (204) vs. Marcin Prachnio (205)

Jordan Johnson (186) vs. Adam Yandiev (184)

Ramazan Emeev (171) vs. Stefan Sekulic (170)

Merab Dvalishvili (135) vs. Terrion Ware (135)

*- Fighters have missed weight and will forfeit a portion of their purse

Stick with MMANews.com for live coverage of UFC Moscow. We’ll be providing you with live results, highlights, and post-fight tidbits. The prelims begin at 10:45 a.m. ET, while the main card starts at 2 p.m. ET on UFC Fight Pass.