UFC Moscow’s Calvin Kattar Says Zabit Magomedsharipov Made A Mistake Signing Up To Fight Him

Calvin Kattar feels Zabit Magomedsharipov should’ve avoided fighting him.

This Saturday (Nov. 9), Kattar and Magomedsharipov will do battle in the main event of UFC Moscow. The two were supposed to collide at UFC Boston last month, but Magomedsharipov pulled out and the bout had to be rescheduled. Kattar plans to use enemy territory as fuel.

Calvin Katter Says Zabit Magomedsharipov Made A Mistake

RT Sport released video of Kattar’s UFC Moscow open workout session. Speaking on the mic, Kattar said he believes Magomedosharipov shouldn’t have signed the contract for their bout (via MMAJunkie.com).

“I feed off this (expletive),” he said. “I know the Russians have a big fanbase out here, fight fanbase, and I want to earn every last one of them before I go back to the U.S.”

Kattar gave Magomedsharipov his due, but at the end of the day, he feels the talented featherweight from Dagestan will meet his match.

“I rank him up at the top,” he said. “He’s a beast, man, I know he’s there for a reason. Props to him for taking the fight, he deserves top-5, but I give him respect for taking the fight and staying busy rather than hanging on the sidelines waiting for a top-5 opponent. But he signed the wrong contract.”

Stick with MMA News for live coverage of UFC Moscow. We’ll be bringing you live results, highlights, and post-fight tidbits.