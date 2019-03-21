UFC Nashville Commentators & Analysts Revealed

The UFC on ESPN+ 6 broadcast plans have been revealed.

UFC on ESPN+ 6 will take place inside the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee. The card is set to go down this Saturday night (March 23). The weigh-ins will be held tomorrow and you can check back on the MMA News homepage for live coverage.

UFC On ESPN+ 6 Broadcast Plans

It’ll be a two-man booth for UFC on ESPN+ 6. Brendan Fitzgerald will be the leading man on play-by-play, while Daniel Cormier takes the role of color commentator. An ESPN press release made the reveal.

Former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley will be a desk analyst. Megan Olivi will host the pre-fight and post-fight shows. Heidi Androl is set to be on the scene for interviews. The pre-fight and post-fight shows will air live on ESPN+.

UFC on ESPN+ 6 will be headlined by a welterweight clash. Stephen Thompson will meet former UFC lightweight champion Anthony Pettis. This will be Pettis’ first welterweight bout under the UFC banner.

At 5 p.m. ET, ESPN+ will also be airing the prelims. The featured bout will be Bryce Mitchell going one-on-one with Bobby Moffett. The main card action begins at 8 p.m. ET on the same platform.

MMA News will provide live coverage of UFC on ESPN+ 6. Be sure to join us for live results, highlights, and post-fight tidbits.

