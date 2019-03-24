UFC Nashville Highlights: Anthony Pettis Lands Crazy KO To Finish Stephen Thompson

Anthony Pettis was back at it again and it came at the expense of Stephen Thompson. The two fighters met in a welterweight bout at the UFC Nashville from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee. In the second-round, Pettis hit a superman punch off the cage to KO the former title contender.



Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

