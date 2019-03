Curtis Blaydes out grapples Justin Willis. The two fighters met in a heavyweight bout at the UFC Nashville from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee. It was a typical Blaydes fight with him owning his opponent with his grappling skills that earned him a decision win.



Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

Straight right from Blaydes stumbles Willis in round 2! #UFCNashville pic.twitter.com/nsP9BiGG0v — UFC (@ufc) March 24, 2019

