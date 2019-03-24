UFC Nashville Highlights: Jussier Formiga Dominates Deiveson Figueiredo

Jussier Formiga put on a dominant performance over Deiveson Figueiredo. The two fighters met in a flyweight bout at the UFC Nashville from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee. After three rounds, it was clear that Formiga was the winner and the reason that he’s one step closer to a title shot.



Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

Formiga gets mount and lands a nasty elbow to end the round! #UFCNashville pic.twitter.com/8nYcZ89scF — UFC (@ufc) March 24, 2019

