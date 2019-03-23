UFC Nashville Highlights: Marlon Vera Crumbles Frankie Saenz

Marlon Vera crumbles Frankie Saenz.

The two fighters met in a bantamweight bout at the UFC Nashville from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee. In round 1, Vera lands a right hand to the jaw and Saenz crumbles. Vera finishes him off with hammerfist strikes on the ground.



Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

MMA News is providing ongoing coverage of UFC Nashville. We’ve got you covered with live results, video highlights, and post-fight tidbits.