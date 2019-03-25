UFC Nashville Medical Suspensions: Anthony Pettis Among Fighters to Receive Lengthy Layoffs

With every decision comes a consequence and for those fighters who took part in battle at UFC Nashville, it’s their time to faces those consequences in the form of medical suspensions.



UFC Nashville took place on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee. The main card aired on ESPN+ at 8pm ET. The preliminary card aired on ESPN+ at 5pm ET.



Stephen Thompson vs. Anthony Pettis in a welterweight bout headlined the show. In the co-main event, Curtis Blaydes vs. Justin Willis in a heavyweight bout took place.

Rounding out the six bout main card was John Makdessi vs. Jesus Pinedo in a lightweight bout, Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Jussier Formiga in a flyweight bout, Luis Pena vs. Steven Peterson in a featherweight bout, and J.J. Aldrich vs. Maycee Barber in a women’s flyweight contest.



Some of the more notable suspensions include Pettis, Blaydes, Pena, Barber, and Aldrich being given a 180 days suspension.

Here are the entire medical suspensions, courtesy of MMAFighting:

Anthony Pettis: Requires clearance from ENT or suspended 180 days; mandatory 30-day suspension

Curtis Blaydes: Requires x-ray and physician clearance on right foot or suspended 180 days; mandatory 30-day suspension

Luis Pena: Requires physician clearance on right shoulder and right lower ribs or suspended 180 days; mandatory 30-day suspension

Maycee Barber: Requires x-ray and physician clearance on right hand or suspended 180 days; mandatory 30-day suspension

JJ Aldrich: Requires ophthalmologist clearance or suspended 180 days; mandatory 60-day suspension due to TKO

Stephen Thompson: Mandatory 60-day suspension due to KO; suspended 30 days no contact

Frankie Saenz: Mandatory 60-day suspension due to TKO; suspended 30 days no contact

Steven Peterson: Suspended 45 days due to hard bout

Ryan MacDonald: Mandatory 45-day suspension for scalp laceration

Justin Willis: Suspended 30 days due to hard bout

Jesus Pinedo: Suspended 30 days due to hard bout, rest for left leg hematoma; suspended 14 days no contact

Jussier Formiga: Mandatory 30-day suspension for left scalp laceration

Bryce Mitchell: Suspended 30 days due to hard bout

Alexis Davis: Mandatory 30-day suspension for left scalp laceration; suspended 14 days no contact

Bobby Moffett: Suspended 14 days due to hard bout, 7 days no contact

