UFC Nashville Reebok Fighter Payouts: Anthony Pettis Tops List

UFC Nashville is in the books, and now it’s time for Reebok to pay the fighters their sponsorship money.

UFC on ESPN+ 6 (also known as UFC Nashville) took place on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee. The main card aired on ESPN+ at 8pm ET. The preliminary card aired on ESPN+ at 5pm ET.

Stephen Thompson vs. Anthony Pettis in a welterweight bout headlined the show. In the co-main event, Curtis Blaydes vs. Justin Willis in a heavyweight bout took place.

Rounding out the six bout main card was John Makdessi vs. Jesus Pinedo in a lightweight bout, Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Jussier Formiga in a flyweight bout, Luis Pena vs. Steven Peterson in a featherweight bout, and J.J. Aldrich vs. Maycee Barber in a women’s flyweight contest.

The full payouts include the following, courtesy of MMAJunkie:

Anthony Pettis: $20,000 def. Stephen Thompson: $10,000

Curtis Blaydes: $5,000 def. Justin Willis: $4,000

John Makdessi: $15,000 def. Jesus Pinedo: $3,500

Jussier Formiga: $10,000 def. Deiveson Figueiredo: $4,000

Luis Pena: $3,500 def. Steven Peterson: $3,500

Maycee Barber: $3,500 def. J.J. Aldrich: $4,000

Bryce Mitchell: $3,500 def. Bobby Moffett: $3,500

Marlon Vera: $10,000 def. Frankie Saenz: $5,000

Jennifer Maia: $3,500 def. Alexis Davis: $10,000

Randa Markos: $10,000 def. Angela Hill: $5,000

Chris Gutierrez: $3,500 def. Ryan MacDonald: $3,500

Eric Shelton: $5,000 def. Jordan Espinosa: $3,500