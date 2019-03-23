UFC Nashville Results: Thompson vs. Pettis

UFC on ESPN+ 6 goes down tonight (Sat. March 23, 2019) from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee. Former UFC lightweight champion Anthony “Showtime” Pettis jumps up to welterweight in the main event. He faces two-time UFC welterweight title challenger Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson.

In the co-main event, Curtis Blaydes will take on Justin Willis after weeks of verbal back-and-forth from the pair. It’s going to be a great night of fights from “Music City.” Check out MMA News’ coverage of UFC Nashville below. Also, be sure to follow along with us on Twitter @mmanews_com:

Main Card (ESPN+)

Welterweight: Stephen Thompson vs. Anthony Pettis

Heavyweight: Curtis Blaydes vs. Justin Willis

Lightweight: John Makdessi vs. Jesus Pinedo

Flyweight: Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Jussier Formiga

Catchweight (148 pounds): Luis Pena vs. Steven Peterson

Flyweight: J.J. Aldrich vs. Maycee Barber

Prelims (ESPN+)

Featherweight: Bryce Mitchell vs. Bobby Moffett

Bantamweight: Frankie Saenz vs. Marlon Vera

Flyweight: Alexis Davis vs. Jennifer Maia

Strawweight: Angela Hill vs. Randa Markos

Bantamweight: Chris Gutierrez vs. Ryan MacDonald

Flyweight: Jordan Espinosa vs. Eric Shelton

**MMA News’ coverage of UFC Nashville begins at 5:00 P.M. ET/ Keep refreshing for live results**