UFC Nashville Results: Thompson vs. Pettis

UFC on ESPN+ 6 goes down tonight (Sat. March 23, 2019) from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee. Former UFC lightweight champion Anthony “Showtime” Pettis jumps up to welterweight in the main event. He faces two-time UFC welterweight title challenger Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson.
In the co-main event, Curtis Blaydes will take on Justin Willis after weeks of verbal back-and-forth from the pair. It’s going to be a great night of fights from “Music City.” Check out MMA News’ coverage of UFC Nashville below. Also, be sure to follow along with us on Twitter @mmanews_com:
Main Card (ESPN+)
- Welterweight: Stephen Thompson vs. Anthony Pettis
- Heavyweight: Curtis Blaydes vs. Justin Willis
- Lightweight: John Makdessi vs. Jesus Pinedo
- Flyweight: Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Jussier Formiga
- Catchweight (148 pounds): Luis Pena vs. Steven Peterson
- Flyweight: J.J. Aldrich vs. Maycee Barber
Prelims (ESPN+)
- Featherweight: Bryce Mitchell vs. Bobby Moffett
- Bantamweight: Frankie Saenz vs. Marlon Vera
- Flyweight: Alexis Davis vs. Jennifer Maia
- Strawweight: Angela Hill vs. Randa Markos
- Bantamweight: Chris Gutierrez vs. Ryan MacDonald
- Flyweight: Jordan Espinosa vs. Eric Shelton
**MMA News’ coverage of UFC Nashville begins at 5:00 P.M. ET/ Keep refreshing for live results**