UFC Nashville Weigh-In Faceoffs (Video)

Tomorrow night (Sat. March 23, 2019) UFC on ESPN+ 6 goes down from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee. In the main event of the night, two-time welterweight title challenger Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson makes his return. He’ll welcome ex-UFC lightweight champion Anthony “Showtime” Pettis to 170 pounds.
Also, heavyweights Curtis Blaydes and Justin Willis will finally settle their differences. The two heavy hitters will co-headline the event. Earlier today (Fri. March 22, 2019) the UFC Nashville morning weigh-ins took place, and fighters faced off with one another. Check out the UFC Nashville weigh-in faceoffs here:
Check out the UFC Nashville fight card here:
Main Card (ESPN+)
- Welterweight: Stephen Thompson vs. Anthony Pettis
- Heavyweight: Curtis Blaydes vs. Justin Willis
- Lightweight: John Makdessi vs. Jesus Pinedo
- Flyweight:
DeivesonFigueiredo vs. Jussier Formiga
- Catchweight (148 pounds): Luis Pena vs. Steven Peterson
- Flyweight: J.J. Aldrich vs. Maycee Barber
Prelims (ESPN+)
- Featherweight: Bryce Mitchell vs. Bobby Moffett
- Bantamweight: Frankie Saenz vs. Marlon Vera
- Flyweight: Alexis Davis vs. Jennifer Maia
- Strawweight: Angela Hill vs. Randa Markos
- Bantamweight: Chris Gutierrez vs. Ryan MacDonald
- Flyweight: Jordan Espinosa vs. Eric Shelton
Which fight are you most looking forward to at UFC Nashville tomorrow? Let us know in the comments!