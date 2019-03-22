UFC Nashville Weigh-In Faceoffs (Video)

Check out the UFC Nashville weigh-in faceoffs before the fighters go head-to-head from the Bridgestone Arnea tomorrow night.

By
Jon Fuentes
-
0

Tomorrow night (Sat. March 23, 2019) UFC on ESPN+ 6 goes down from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee. In the main event of the night, two-time welterweight title challenger Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson makes his return. He’ll welcome ex-UFC lightweight champion Anthony “Showtime” Pettis to 170 pounds.

Also, heavyweights Curtis Blaydes and Justin Willis will finally settle their differences. The two heavy hitters will co-headline the event. Earlier today (Fri. March 22, 2019) the UFC Nashville morning weigh-ins took place, and fighters faced off with one another. Check out the UFC Nashville weigh-in faceoffs here:

Check out the UFC Nashville fight card here:

Main Card (ESPN+)

  • Welterweight: Stephen Thompson vs. Anthony Pettis
  • Heavyweight: Curtis Blaydes vs. Justin Willis
  • Lightweight: John Makdessi vs. Jesus Pinedo
  • Flyweight: Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Jussier Formiga
  • Catchweight (148 pounds): Luis Pena vs. Steven Peterson
  • Flyweight: J.J. Aldrich vs. Maycee Barber

Prelims (ESPN+)

  • Featherweight: Bryce Mitchell vs. Bobby Moffett
  • Bantamweight: Frankie Saenz vs. Marlon Vera
  • Flyweight: Alexis Davis vs. Jennifer Maia
  • Strawweight: Angela Hill vs. Randa Markos
  • Bantamweight: Chris Gutierrez vs. Ryan MacDonald
  • Flyweight: Jordan Espinosa vs. Eric Shelton

Which fight are you most looking forward to at UFC Nashville tomorrow? Let us know in the comments!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR