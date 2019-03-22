UFC Nashville Weigh-In Faceoffs (Video)

Check out the UFC Nashville weigh-in faceoffs before the fighters go head-to-head from the Bridgestone Arnea tomorrow night.

Tomorrow night (Sat. March 23, 2019) UFC on ESPN+ 6 goes down from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee. In the main event of the night, two-time welterweight title challenger Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson makes his return. He’ll welcome ex-UFC lightweight champion Anthony “Showtime” Pettis to 170 pounds.

Also, heavyweights Curtis Blaydes and Justin Willis will finally settle their differences. The two heavy hitters will co-headline the event. Earlier today (Fri. March 22, 2019) the UFC Nashville morning weigh-ins took place, and fighters faced off with one another. Check out the UFC Nashville weigh-in faceoffs here:

Check out the UFC Nashville fight card here:

Main Card (ESPN+)

Welterweight: Stephen Thompson vs. Anthony Pettis

Stephen Thompson vs. Anthony Pettis Heavyweight: Curtis Blaydes vs. Justin Willis

Curtis Blaydes vs. Justin Willis Lightweight: John Makdessi vs. Jesus Pinedo

John Makdessi vs. Jesus Pinedo Flyweight: Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Jussier Formiga

Figueiredo vs. Jussier Formiga Catchweight (148 pounds): Luis Pena vs. Steven Peterson

Luis Pena vs. Steven Peterson Flyweight: J.J. Aldrich vs. Maycee Barber

Prelims (ESPN+)

Featherweight: Bryce Mitchell vs. Bobby Moffett

Bryce Mitchell vs. Bobby Moffett Bantamweight: Frankie Saenz vs. Marlon Vera

Frankie Saenz vs. Marlon Vera Flyweight: Alexis Davis vs. Jennifer Maia

Alexis Davis vs. Jennifer Maia Strawweight: Angela Hill vs. Randa Markos

Angela Hill vs. Randa Markos Bantamweight: Chris Gutierrez vs. Ryan MacDonald

Chris Gutierrez vs. Ryan MacDonald Flyweight: Jordan Espinosa vs. Eric Shelton

Which fight are you most looking forward to at UFC Nashville tomorrow? Let us know in the comments!